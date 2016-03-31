The top 5 cosmetic procedures men are spending money on

Maybe you haven’t thought about going under the knife yourself, but the world of plastic surgery is hard to escape these days— not that it's necessary to name names or anything.

This month the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery released its annual report on industry trends of 2015, and the results were kind of staggering.

First of all, Americans spent more than $13.5 billion getting work done last year, which is roughly $1.5 billion more than they spent in 2014. Secondly, while only 9.5 percent of the cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. last year were on male clients, the number of men partaking in cosmetic procedures has grown by 325 percent since 1997.

So what exactly are men having done?

Grandpa Bod, Be Gone

In 2015, liposuction, nose surgery, eyelid surgery, male breast reduction, and facelift were the top five surgical procedures for men. Male breast reduction for the treatment of Gynecomastia rose by 26 percent last year alone, and by a total of 173 percent since the ‘90s.

The Benjamin Button Club

Injectables like Botox and Juvéderm were the most popular nonsurgical procedures among both men and women. These treatments minimize signs of aging on a temporary basis—they are essentially the thing that makes celebrities look like they’re aging in reverse (or, in some unfortunate cases, turning into a melted wax figures).

No Regrets?

Tattoo removal, which seems so sweet and innocent compared with all this other stuff, ranked number 11 on the list of the most popular nonsurgical procedures for men. The treatment has seen enormous growth in the last year (about 39 percent), which kind of makes sense given how easy it is to get a terrible tattoo.

We just want to say, for the record, your original face looks great. Maybe just eat an avocado or two and be done with it.

