The power of patient networks

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 1.5 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer in the in 2011. Although cancer patients are surrounded by a network of doctors, family and friends, many survivors say there were still times throughout their treatment when they felt alone.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and struggling to find the information and support she needed, Mailet Lopez decided to start her own social networking site for cancer patients.

Senior managing health editor of FoxNews.com, Dr. Manny Alvarez, recently sat down with Lopez to talk about her website, Ihadcancer.com.

Lopez explained that when she was diagnosed at age 33, she had a great support system with family and friends, but she felt like something was still missing.

“I did not have one person my age that had been diagnosed with cancer that I could talk to and really find out what it was going to be like; and the types of challenges I was going to be facing,” she said. “Ihadcancer.com was developed to make those connections.”

Lopez said she had so many unanswered questions, like fertility and how to talk to people at work about her illness.

Becoming a member of Ihadcancer.com allows users to connect with other cancer patients and survivors to share information, stories and support.

For more information, visit Ihadcancer.com.