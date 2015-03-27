Texas mom creates autism app

The mother of a boy with autism has launched an app to make her life and the lives of all other parents with autistic children a little easier, myFOXdfw reported.

Plano resident Karen Carmeli said she spends a large portion of her day caring for her 9-year-old son Yair, who lives with autism. And the idea for her app began about a year and a half ago as a desire for simple organization.

The resulting app, My Autism Day, was approved by Apple in March and is now available on iTunes. It has different sections for tracking different things like health, activities, behavior, nutrition and more.

“I write down if he was sick or not. I write down his medicine and supplements,” Carmeli said. “All the input I get, I have one place to put it. I don’t have to remember where I put a paper. I don’t have to search for old emails from previous weeks. It’s really easy access.”

Carmeli said she had zero experience creating apps and taught herself with a book.

Click here to read more from myFOXdfw.