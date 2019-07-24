Texas man, 78, dies from flesh-eating bacteria after battling infection for 2 weeks

A 78-year-old Texas man died nearly two weeks after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria infection while on a fishing trip with family. His daughter said Jerry Sebek, of San Marcos, had gone out on the water at Turtle Bay on June 13, but did not have any open or visible cuts or scrapes. She also said he did not get in the water, nor did he not have a compromised immune system.

But within hours, the elder Sebek was suffering from breathing issues, disorientation and vomiting, Kim Sebek told MySanAntonio.com. She said doctors initially suspected heat exhaustion, but he was transferred to a hospital the next day and diagnosed with vibriosis.

Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People with vibriosis become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater. Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

He fell into a coma after having his arm and leg amputated in a bid to stop the infection from spreading throughout his body. His remaining arm, Kim Sebek told the news outlet, had been “skinned like a deer.”

Despite their efforts, Jerry Sebek died on June 25. His obituary said he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth.