Texas Man, 85, Stung By Bees 500 Times

An 85-year-old man was attacked by a swarm of bees and stung at least 500 times, MyFoxAustin.com reported.

The victim, whose name is Willard Duncan, was mowing his lawn when the attack took place, authorities said.

Bee specialists called to the scene thought perhaps he had run over a hive. However, after searching the area they were unable to locate the hive, and believe the bees may have been swarming.

A neighbor witnessed the attack and called 911. Firefighters sprayed the bees with foam to weigh them down before they could rescue the man.

When paramedics reached Duncan, he had bee stings on his face, neck, and torso. He was concious, but in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital.

