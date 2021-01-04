Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Texas sees coronavirus hospitalizations record just days into new year

Texas has recorded more than 1.8 million cases, 28,000 deaths

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
New coronavirus strain is about 70% more transmissible: expertVideo

New coronavirus strain is about 70% more transmissible: expert

University of Washington Chief Strategy Officer of Population Health Dr. Ali Mokdad reacts to the new strain of coronavirus reaching the United States.

Just days into 2021, the state of Texas is already facing a grim new record. 

On Sunday, the state set a new coronavirus hospitalization record, with some 12,563 people in Texas currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The new record represents more than a 240-person increase from the day prior, per official estimates. 

"The numbers are going up. Everything is trending in the wrong direction — new cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate," said Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor University College of Medicine, according to local news station KHOU.

Amid the surge, Hotez noted that he expects many businesses to temporarily shutter. 

CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR

"Whether or not we can interrupt virus transmission and restore our city or county to something that resembles normal depends on how quickly we can vaccinate our population," he added. 

FDA APPROVES MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE 

The Lone Star State also recorded more than 14,500 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. 

To date, Texas has recorded more than 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 28,000 virus deaths. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.