Tennessee McDonald's employee tests positive for hepatitis A, customers warned

Customers who visited a Tennessee McDonald’s location last week are being warned after an employee who was working on July 24 tested positive for hepatitis A. The Tennessee Department of Health said that they are investigating a case at the McDonald’s restaurant on West Market Street in Johnson City, and that approximately 500 people may have been potentially exposed.

VERMONT WOMAN WHO LOST LEGS IN BAHAMAS TOUR BOAT EXPLOSION SAYS SHE'S 'PROUD OF MY BODY FOR SURVIVING'

The health department said the employee was working from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. The Washington County Health Department is offering free vaccinations to people who think they may have been exposed and warned against waiting for symptoms to appear before seeking help.

Hepatitis A causes the liver to swell, resulting in jaundice, fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea. People can be contagious for two weeks before and for one week after symptoms appear. A blood test is the most common way to confirm someone has it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to News Channel 11, the operator of the McDonald’s said that staff is working with the Northeast Tennessee Health Department “to ensure the continued well-being for both our guests and crew.”