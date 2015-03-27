Tanya's Tasty Tips: Berry Breakfast Parfait

This makes the perfect combination of fiber and protein, helping you to avoid the mid-morning munchies and keep you feeling full all morning long.

Ingredients_ 1 container (5.3 oz) Greek Yogurt (such as Fage 0%) 2-3 tbsp water 1/2 cup Fiber One cereal 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced 1/4 cup blueberries 1 packet Splenda Cinnamon (optional)

Directions: 1. Mix Greek Yogurt with water to thin it out. 2. Stir in Splenda and cinnamon to sweeten the yogurt evenly. 3. In a dish or tall glass, spoon 1/3 of the yogurt. 4. Top with strawberries and then 1/4 cup Fiber One. 5. Repeat layer, but use blueberries for the fruit. Top off with last 1/3 of yogurt.

Serves 1

Nutritional Content: 187 calories a 42 g carbohydrates a 17 g fiber a 16 g protein a 1.2 g total fat a 0 g sat fat a 185 g sodium

Bon Appetite!

