Last Update October 19, 2015

Tanya's Tasty Tips: Berry Breakfast Parfait

By Tanya Zuckerbrot, | Fox News

This makes the perfect combination of fiber and protein, helping you to avoid the mid-morning munchies and keep you feeling full all morning long.

Ingredients_ 1 container (5.3 oz) Greek Yogurt (such as Fage 0%) 2-3 tbsp water 1/2 cup Fiber One cereal 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced 1/4 cup blueberries 1 packet Splenda Cinnamon (optional)

Directions: 1. Mix Greek Yogurt with water to thin it out. 2. Stir in Splenda and cinnamon to sweeten the yogurt evenly. 3. In a dish or tall glass, spoon 1/3 of the yogurt. 4. Top with strawberries and then 1/4 cup Fiber One. 5. Repeat layer, but use blueberries for the fruit. Top off with last 1/3 of yogurt.

Serves 1

Nutritional Content: 187 calories a 42 g carbohydrates a 17 g fiber a 16 g protein a 1.2 g total fat a 0 g sat fat a 185 g sodium

Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD is a nutritionist and the creator of The F-Factor DietaC/, an innovative nutritional program she has used for more than ten years to provide hundreds of her clients with all the tools they need to achieve easy weight loss and maintenance, improved health and well-being. For more information log onto

Tanya Zuckerbrot MS, RD, is a Registered Dietitian in New York City and the author of two bestselling diet books: The F-Factor Diet and The Miracle Carb Diet: Make Calories and Fat Disappear – with Fiber. Subscribe to Tanya’s FREE Weekly Newsletter and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. To learn more about Tanya’s private nutrition counseling services visit www.ffactor.com.