Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Surgery
Published

Surgeons remove 16-pound cyst-covered kidney from patient, plan to apply to Guinness World Records

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Surgeons in India removed what is believed to be the world’s largest kidney from a 56-year-old man who has a genetic disorder that causes numerous cysts to grow on the organ.

Doctors said they knew the organ would be large, but didn’t expect it to weigh a whopping 16 pounds, which is seven pounds heavier than the current world record holder, British news agency SWNS reported.

The team said they knew the kidney would be large, but did not expect it to weigh a whopping 16 pounds. 

The team said they knew the kidney would be large, but did not expect it to weigh a whopping 16 pounds.  (SWNS)

MAN STUCK GARLIC CLOVE IN EAR IN BID TO GET RID OF INFECTION, LEFT IT FOR 2 MONTHS, REPORT SAYS 

“While a normal human kidney weighs between 120-150g (approx.. 4.2-5.29 ounces), this kidney equaled the weight of two newborn human babies,” Dr. Sachin Kathuria, a urology consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the patient was operated on, told SWNS.

The team said they plan to submit it to Guinness World Records to unseat the current largest kidney ever removed. 

The team said they plan to submit it to Guinness World Records to unseat the current largest kidney ever removed.  (SWNS)

DAD SHARES ONE LAST BEER WITH SONS IN PHOTO TAKEN HOURS BEFORE CANCER DEATH

The patient had been diagnosed with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), which is the most common inherited kidney disorder, according to Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center (GARD). Symptoms typically appear between 30 and 40 years old, but can begin years earlier, and may include pain in the back, sides and headache.

Patients may experience liver and pancreatic cysts, urinary tract infections, abnormal heart valves, high blood pressure, kidney stones, brain aneurysms or diverticulosis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kathuria told SWNS that his patient’s surgery took two hours, and that the man is now on dialysis while waiting for a donor. He also said his team plans to apply for the new Guinness World Record, which is currently claimed by a surgical team in Dubai. The patient the Dubai team had treated had a 9.2-pound kidney removed after suffering from polycystic kidney disease, according to GuinnessWorldRecords.com.