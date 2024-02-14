Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl aftermath, plus the fatal Alaskapox virus and sickness at school

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
chiefs 49ers fans disappointed split

Sports fan depression is a "very real experience for avid sports fans," said a licensed professional counselor. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HEAD IN THE GAME – Here's how to cope if your team lost the Super Bowl, according to mental health experts. Continue reading…

‘LIFE-CHANGING’ LUPUS TREATMENT – Scientists were able to "fix" defective cells that can cause the autoimmune disease. Continue reading…

FATAL VIRUS – A man in Alaska has died from Alaskapox, a viral illness that is spread by small mammals. Here's what you should know. Continue reading…

Stray cat

An elderly man contracted the Alaskapox virus in September 2023, likely due to the scratch of an infected stray cat (not pictured). (iStock)

ASK A DOC – A dentist answers the question, "Why do my gums bleed after I brush my teeth, and what should I do about it?" Continue reading…

WEAPON AGAINST DEPRESSION – Here's why ketamine therapy may be a treatment alternative for troubled veterans. Continue reading…

BACK TO CLASS – California schools now allow kids to attend with some symptoms of illness, says the state health department. Continue reading…

Boy sick at school

A growing number of schools are relaxing their restrictions and opening their doors to kids with coughs, sore throats and other symptoms. (iStock)

SLEEP DEPRIVATION DANGERS – Here's how pulling an all-nighter affects your physical and mental health. Continue reading…

TUMMY TROUBLES - Feeling bloated? Here are some possible reasons, and what to do about it. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – A leading Cedars Sinai cardiologist answers some of the heart health questions that people search for most often on Google. Continue reading…

Woman visibly upset, staring at her laptop.

Woman finding out that her computer has been infected by malware. (CyberGuy.com)

