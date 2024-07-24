New study reveals extreme weather's impact on seniors' attendance at doctor appointments

Whether it’s the dog days of summer or a cold snap in the dead of winter, extreme temperatures tend to bring people’s activities to a halt — including doctors’ appointments.

Seniors in particular are more likely to skip their scheduled medical visits if it’s too hot or too cold, according to a study from the American Journal of Preventative Medicine.

On days that are 90 degrees or hotter, for every 1 degree increase in temperature, the rate of missed appointments rises by 0.64%, as reported by researchers at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The rate of missed appointments is even higher on cold days, going up by 0.72% for every 1-degree decrease below 39 degrees.

"The key finding is that people are less likely to keep their doctors' appointments when it is extremely hot or extremely cold," said senior author Nathalie S. May, M.D., a professor at Drexel University College of Medicine, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

In the study, the researchers analyzed more than one million appointments involving 91,560 adult patients from Jan. 2009 through Dec. 2019.

The appointments were all made at 13 university outpatient clinics in Philadelphia, according to a university press release.

The appointment data was compared to temperature and precipitation records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Lakelyn Eichenberger, PhD, a gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead, an Honor Company in Omaha, Nebraska, said she was not surprised by the study findings.

"For many older adults, going to a doctor's appointment takes considerable effort, especially for those with mobility issues, chronic conditions, complex medical needs or cognitive impairment," Eichenberger, who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital via email.

"When you add extreme or inclement weather, it presents even more challenges. For some, it might seem easier to skip the appointment altogether to avoid the risks that extreme conditions could pose."

Shana Johnson, a physician in Scottsdale, Arizona, who teaches at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, also commented on the findings.

"Individuals with heart and lung conditions , including heart failure, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, have a hard time tolerating extreme heat," said Johnson, who was also not involved in the study.

"The heat may exacerbate their symptoms, making breathing as well as dizziness and falls more likely."

In her own practice, Johnson has seen many patients who had disabilities or difficulty walking.

"Transportation to the visit and walking safely were greatly affected by the weather," she said.

"Cold temperatures, which often come with heavy rain or snow, make surfaces slippery, increasing the risk of falls and injuries."

If the weather is poor, cancellations and no-shows tend to increase, she noted.

4 ways to prevent skipped appointments

"It is critical that we have alternative methods for the delivery of primary care during various scenarios," Adrienne Willard, M.D., associate professor of medicine at the Drexel University College of Medicine, told Fox News Digital.

Experts offered the following tips to ensure that seniors make it to essential appointments despite challenging weather conditions.

1. Plan ahead to ensure safety

Schedule appointments during times when the weather is typically more favorable, Eichenberger suggested.

"For example, avoid early morning appointments in winter when sidewalks might be icy, and avoid mid-afternoon appointments during the hottest part of the day," she advised.

"Monitor weather forecasts and reschedule appointments if extreme weather is expected — it's better to err on the side of caution."

Allow plenty of time to get ready and travel safely to your destination, Eichenberger said.

"Dress in layers during cold weather and wear appropriate footwear to prevent slips and falls," she said.

"In hot weather, opt for light, breathable clothing and use sun protection , such as hats and sunscreen."

2. Consider telehealth appointments when possible

Based on the findings, the researchers are calling for telemedicine to become a permanent, covered mode of health care delivery — as it was during the COVID pandemic .

Previous studies have shown that the availability of telemedicine reduces the chances of missed appointments by 13%, they noted.

"If the opportunity to choose an [insurance] plan that provides coverage for telemedicine presents itself, it may be a preferred option," Willard told Fox News Digital.

Johnson agreed that telemedicine is the "most practical and immediate solution," particularly for individuals with chronic conditions who are well-known to their providers.

"Telemedicine increases access to care providers and extends the reach of specialists to rural areas," she said. "Telemedicine across state lines would extend that reach further."

3. Find reliable transportation

For patients who still drive, ensure the car is serviced regularly to avoid car trouble, Eichenberger recommended.

If the patient no longer drives, it’s important to arrange for reliable transportation options.

"This could include asking family members or friends for help — or using home care services, ride-sharing services or senior transportation programs."

For those using public transportation, Eichenberger stressed the need to seek shelter while waiting for the bus to avoid being out in the weather.

4. Have the essentials on hand

"Be prepared for weather-related delays or breakdowns during travel by carrying water to stay hydrated and snacks to avoid hunger and lightheadedness," Eichenberger said.

If traveling by car, she recommends keeping an emergency kit with essentials such as water, snacks, blankets and a first-aid kit — as well as any necessary medications that need to be taken throughout the day.

Potential limitations

The researchers acknowledged some limitations of the study — particularly that it relies on limited data sets.

"We acknowledge that the data collected on maximum daily temperatures from one central location may not capture urban heat island effects throughout the city," Drexel College of Medicine clinical associate professor Janet H. Fitzpatrick, M.D., one of the lead authors of the study, told Fox News Digital via email.

"In addition, patients with multiple medical problems impacted the ability to explore how individual diseases affect the associations between extreme weather and missed appointments."

Other research has pointed to additional factors — such as the day of the week, previous no-shows and the use of automated reminders — as impacting the rate of attendance, according to a university press release.

The researchers recommend considering the availability of transportation in future studies assessing missed appointments.