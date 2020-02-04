Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

South Korean woman diagnosed with coronavirus following trip to Thailand

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Trump administration declares public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak, restricts US entryVideo

Trump administration declares public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak, restricts US entry

Foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the last 14 days will be temporarily denied entry into the U.S.; Jonathan Serrie reports from Atlanta.

A South Korean woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after taking a trip to Thailand — marking the first time a foreign tourist has become infected after visiting the country.

The 42-year-old woman, identified as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on Jan. 19. On Jan. 25, she sought treatment after “developing chills” and other symptoms of the illness, Reuters reported, citing South Korean health officials. She was confirmed to have the new coronavirus on Sunday.

MAN WITH CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS HE OVERCAME ILLNESS WITH 'HOT WHISKEY AND HONEY'

It’s not clear if the woman had been to China in recent weeks, but health officials noted there’s a chance she was infected in Thailand.

“It’s possible because the virus is already spreading domestically in Thailand,” Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Thai Department of Disease Control, told Reuters.

“Tourists, naturally, are in places full of foreign tourists and thus are likely to be in areas of disease transmission,” Plipat added to the Bangkok Post. 

CORNELL UNIVERSITY SEES POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS CASE IN STUDENT 

To date, there are now 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand, which has the most cases of the virus outside of China, the New York Post reported.

On Friday, Thai officials confirmed its first case of person-to-person transmission in a taxi driver, according to Reuters.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.