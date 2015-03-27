Sexpert Q&A: Nude Beach Burn

Dear Dr. Fulbright, My boyfriend and I are thinking about hitting a nude beach this summer. He's worried about nether region sunburn. Can his penis get sunburned? Sally

Dear Sally, Just as any other area covered with skin, the penis can get sunburned. So if your boyfriend longs to bare all, make he uses a liberal amount of sunblock of at least SPF15 protection at least 20 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply 20 minutes after being out in the sun, and every two hours after that, or immediately after swimming or sweating profusely. As with any other part of the body, it's important to protect our skin since over-exposure to the sun can lead to skin cancer.

Dr. Yvonne KristAn Fulbright is a sex educator, relationship expert, columnist and founder of

Sexuality Source Inc.

She is the author of several books including, "Touch Me There! A Hands-On Guide to Your Orgasmic Hot Spots."