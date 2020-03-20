Quarantine fitness, relaxation freebies for your weekend

Stay fit while you're stuck at home.

That's the advice coming from the World Health Organization for "healthy" people who find themselves self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Physical activity and relaxation techniques can be valuable tools to help you remain calm and continue to protect your health during this time," a release from WHO reads.

Thankfully, the unprecedented global situation has inspired many in the business of keeping people fit to open up their online catalogs for free, or otherwise provide services to the public that might have previously been reserved for paying members.

Here are a few tools you can use to stay physically and mentally fit while you spend some quality time inside.

"WORK-INS"

In an announcement advising franchises to close their doors, Planet Fitness unveiled a plan to bring short, no-equipment workouts to anyone who can access its Facebook page.

The "Home Work-Ins," as they're being called, are part of its "United We Move" initiative, and feature certified trainers and special guests Monday - Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

"Our daily routines have changed in unexpected ways," Planet Fitness CMO Jeremy Tucker said in an e-mail to Fox. "That’s why we’re offering a free, daily virtual fitness class for everyone on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page from Monday through Friday for the next two weeks (as of now), as we know exercise has both mental and physical health benefits."

Some of the special guests who will be sweating along with you in your living room include "The Biggest Loser" coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo and NASCAR driver Joey Logano, among others.

The Planet Fitness app also features some 500 workouts for those who might not be able to make the live stream.

Until May, Gold's Gym is also offering free access to its app, Gold's AMP

PELOT-ON YOUR OWN

After announcing the closure of its brick-and-mortar locations, Peloton also announced it would be offering new users a free 90-day trial of its app.

Don't have a Peloton bike or treadmill at home? No problem. The app's selections include a variety of workouts that can be completed without its name-brand goods.

Cofounder and CEO John Foley points out that it's not just your own health on the line. "Now, more than ever, we all need to focus on taking care of our own health -- physical, mental and emotional -- as well as that of our loved ones," he wrote.

YOGI IN YOUR ROOM

While some of the aforementioned apps also feature Yoga routines, the folks behind the Down Dog Yoga app are taking it one step further for kids and educators.

In addition to making all of its related fitness apps completely free until April 1, the company announced it would be offering extended access for all students and teachers (K-12 and college) until July 1. For more information visit downdogapp.com/schools.

"WEATHERING THE STORM" WITH MEDITATION

Downloads of meditation apps are reportedly through the roof as Americans try to find solace in their self-isolation, but one company is making sure that those on the front-lines can maintain their center.

The folks at Headspace are offering free access to their entire catalog throughout 2020 to U.S. healthcare professionals.

"What’s going on right now is a challenge for everyone," reads a press release on the Headspace website. "But you, our healthcare professionals, are particularly overburdened," it continues. "Headspace wants to be here for you and support you as best we can. Helping you be kind to yourself, and your own health, during this difficult time."

Headspace is also offering a specially-curated collection of meditation and mindfulness content its calling "Weathering the storm." And while its content is free to students and educators, as well, it's boosting its usual offerings with "tools and tips for talking mindfully with young people to help educators guide kids and their parents through this public health crisis."