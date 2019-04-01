Purina recalls cat food over potential choking hazard

The popular pet food brand Purina has issued a recall for one of its cat food products after customers complained of finding rubber pieces in the can. While Nestle Purina PetCare said no animals have been affected so far, it is advising consumers to throw out already purchased three-ounce cans of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy.

“We only want products that meet our high-quality standards in your pet’s bowl,” the company said, in a recall notice posted to the FDA website. “We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed rubber pieces in the product. We have made changes to our process so this should not happen in the future.”

According to the recall notice, the rubber pieces are translucent yellow with a blue backing. The affected products were distributed nationwide and were sold separately as well as in a variety pack bundle. The affected cans have a “best by” date of April 2020 and a UPC code of 28100 17199.

The company said no other products were impacted by the recall, and that consumers can contact the company at 1-800-982-3885 for further information.