The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has added prostate cancer to the list of diseases eligible for coverage under the Zadroga Act.

The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association filed a petition earlier this year to have it added. The union said first responders have a higher than expected rate of prostate cancer.

The administrator of the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund examined the petition and approved the addition.

