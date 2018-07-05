Popular light-up sneakers left boy with second-degree burns on feet, mom claims

A New York mother has spoken out about the potential dangers of a popular light-up sneaker after her 9-year-old son reportedly was left with second-degree burns on his feet.

Sherry Foster, who shared photos of her son Peyton’s injuries on Facebook, said that it happened after the sneakers got wet during water day at school.

“When the sneakers got wet that caused them to release a chemical that burnt the bottom of his feet,” Foster told Metro.co.uk. “He did not complain to his teacher. He waited until the next day until he came home to tell us.”

Foster, who combined with her husband has nine children, said her son was wearing Skechers brand “Skech Rayz” on June 24, the date of the reported injury, and that the family had never had a problem with the shoe before.

“His specific shoe, the Skech Rayz, had an on and off switch,” Foster told CafeMom. “If parents buy these, I recommend they do not get them wet or jump in puddles. I know kids love them because of the cool lights but be careful.”

Foster said Peyton’s painful injuries prevented him from walking, swimming or running. She said the pediatrician sent her to a foot specialist who had seen the injury once before. Foster told Fox News that the specialist prescribed an antibiotic cream for three weeks and a steroid for the next two weeks.

“I was not warned or had any idea that this could happen, I mean they are shoes made for kids," she said in an email to Fox News. “My son is a trooper. He is tough as tough gets being it was the first day of summer vacation and he has to have his feet wrapped and is unable to play with his friends or brothers.”

In a statement provided to CafeMom, the shoe company said it is aware of the situation and looking into it.

“Skechers footwear products are rigorously tested for safety,” the statement said. “Skechers, a family brand, has sold millions of pairs of children’s lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Notwithstanding, Ms. Foster’s Facebook post was brought to our attention Friday, June 29, we immediately contact her, inquired about her son, and asked her to send us the shoes so we can determine whether the shoes contributed to her son’s injuries.”

The statement said that Foster agreed to send the shoes.