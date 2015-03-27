Pfizer Unit Recalls Two Possibly Mislabeled Drugs

Pfizer Inc's Greenstone LLC unit said on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two drugs in the United States because they may have been labeled incorrectly by a third-party manufacturer.

Some bottles of Citalopram, a depression drug, may have been labeled inaccurately as Finasteride, used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, and vice versa, the company said on Saturday.

Greenstone warned that women who are pregnant should not handle or ingest Finasteride due to risks of side effects that can cause fetal abnormalities.

The company advised patients to return any suspect bottles to their pharmacist.

There have been no injuries or illnesses tied to the recall, a Pfizer spokesman said.