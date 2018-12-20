Pennsylvania middle school students offered pizza in exchange for HIV testing: report

Students at a Philadelphia middle school were reportedly offered a free slice of pizza if they agreed to be tested for HIV.

The testing, which occurred Tuesday at a local pizzeria called Jean's Pizza, was organized by the office of Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon, according to his Instagram post.

The “Pop-Up Teen Wellness station" provided “general health information” and HIV screenings to students at Lincoln High School, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But some students with Austin Meehan Middle School also made their way to the event, as it was located near the school, according to WPVI.

Several parents were furious to discover their children participated in such an event without their knowledge. At least one parent of a teenage student at Austin Meehan Middle School claims their child received the test without their consent, the news station reports.

BOY'S UNTIED SHOELACE LEADS TO BROKEN ARM, CANCER DIAGNOSIS

The event was not approved by the School District of Philadelphia, the spokesperson clarified. It did not occur on school grounds and did not take place during school hours. A letter was sent to the families of Austin Meehan Middle School students following the event.

"Normally, when our students are being targeted for health services the District is communicated with directly before the event, but that did not happen in this case. It is our understanding that the Department of Health intended to target high school students as they were providing these services," the letter, which was provided to Fox News, reads.

"District staff [is] communicating with the Department of Health's staff to get a clear understanding of what happened in this case to help ensure that everyone is better informed about activities that might affect our students," it added.

The health screening was, however, approved by the Philadelphia Department of Health and was conducted by officials with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Speak Out program, according to The Daily Caller.

In response to the parents’ outrage, the health department told WPVI that — regardless of age — “anyone who legally consents to HIV testing can be tested."

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Health did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment Thursday.