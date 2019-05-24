Panera at Home chicken soup recalled over plastic material in product

The company behind Panera Bread’s at Home line has issued a recall for a chicken soup product sold in select states over concerns about plastic material contamination. Blount Fine Foods, a Texas-based company, said approximately 6,690 pounds of soup that were produced on April 26, 2019, are impacted by the recall.

The product, “Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup,” is sold in a 16-oz plastic bowl and has a “Use by Date” of 07/05/2019, with a lot code of 042619-3V or 04619-4V. According to the recall notice posted on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the company was first notified of the issue after consumers complained, but there have been no adverse reactions reported.

The soups sold at Albertsons and Safeway locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Texas, as well as Publix Super Market locations in Florida and Georgia, but the recall does not impact any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants. Consumers are urged to discard the product or to return it to place of purchase for a refund.

A notice posted on Blount Fine Foods’ website instructs consumers who purchased recalled products to fill out a form to receive a replacement coupon.