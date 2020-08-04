Oregon sees more than 200 additional coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday

The Oregon Health Authority reported two additional deaths and 272 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday.

The latest update brings the state’s total confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus to 19,366. There have been 397,765 negative tests in Oregon, according to OHA.

The state’s death toll reached 328 on Monday. The two new deaths were a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 6 and died Aug. 1, and a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive July 20 and died July 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marion County man’s place of death is still being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.

The Multnomah County man died at the hospital. It is still being confirmed if he had underlying medical conditions.

Click for more from Fox 12.