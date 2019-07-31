Expand / Collapse search
Officers line up in tribute to boy entering hospice with cancer

By Frank Miles | Fox News
John Hoague-Rivette, an 11-year-old boy, has an aggressive form of brain cancer. (Albany Police Department)

John Hoague-Rivette, an 11-year-old boy who has an aggressive form of brain cancer, just got a stirring tribute.

As he left Albany Med on Wednesday to head home for hospice care, WNYT NewsChannel 13 reported, law enforcement from around the area lined the hospital hallways to honor the boy.

Law enforcement from around the area of New York state’s capital lined up to honor John Hoague-Rivette. (Albany Police Department)

The boy, who is the son of an area officer, was previously sworn in as an honorary captain of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said they wanted to make sure the boy knew that he wasn’t alone. (Albany Police Department)

Officers said they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone.

