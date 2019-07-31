Officers line up in tribute to boy entering hospice with cancer

John Hoague-Rivette, an 11-year-old boy who has an aggressive form of brain cancer, just got a stirring tribute.

As he left Albany Med on Wednesday to head home for hospice care, WNYT NewsChannel 13 reported, law enforcement from around the area lined the hospital hallways to honor the boy.

The boy, who is the son of an area officer, was previously sworn in as an honorary captain of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone.

