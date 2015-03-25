Offering CPR training in public kiosks could save lives, study shows

Offering brief CPR training sessions in public kiosks could help save lives, Medical News Today reported.

In a study presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Resuscitation Science Symposium in Dallas, Texas, researchers analyzed the effectiveness of a hands-only CPR training kiosk in the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Hands-only CPR does not require “mouth-to-mouth” resuscitation, making it a less intimidating technique for many civilians.

Researchers from the University of Arizona recruited 100 people with no CPR experience, asking half of the group to participate in the CPR training session, while the other half did nothing.

In the kiosk, participants were taken through a brief introduction on the steps of hands-only CPR, a short practice session on a dummy and a 30-second CPR test. The kiosk then provided a measurement of how well each person performed CPR, based on the depth and rate of the compressions and where the person’s hands were placed on the dummy.

After the kiosk training sessions, the researchers took participants to a private area where they were asked to react to the sudden collapse of an individual – which was simulated using a mannequin.

Overall, the participants who took part in the kiosk CPR training were more likely to call 911, start performing chest compressions sooner and have an increased chest compression rate along with decreased hands-off intervals, Medical News Today reported.

"Given the short length of training, these findings suggest that ultra-brief video training may have potential as a universal intervention for public venues to help bystander reaction and improve CPR skills,” said study leader Dr. Ashish Panchal, a researcher in emergency medicine.

Click for more from Medical News Today.