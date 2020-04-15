New York to begin coronavirus antibody testing this week, Cuomo says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state will begin testing for coronavirus antibodies as early as this week and that he issued a new executive order mandating that all people wear a mask or face covering while in public when social distancing is not possible.

In his daily press briefing, Cuomo said the state's health department has developed it's own antibody test, and will start running about 2,000 tests per day via finger prick. Testing be will prioritized for first responders, health care professionals, and essential workers.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Cuomo said conducting such testing will identify people who have already been infected with COVID-19 and who have since recovered.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.