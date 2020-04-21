New York to allow elective outpatient treatment in some areas, Cuomo says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York will allow elective outpatient treatment in some counties and hospitals that are not considered to be at significant risk of experiencing a surge of novel coronavirus in the near future, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Cuomo said that the plan does not include New York City, Westchester, Rockland south, Nassau, Suffolk, Erie, Albany, Dutchess and several other counties where officials are dealing with a high number of coronavirus cases.

"We will make reopening decisions in New York State on a regional basis," he tweeted. "We recognize not all regions are impacted with COVID-19 in the same way. It's the logical thing to do."

As of Tuesday, New York had confirmed 253,311 coronavirus cases and at least 18,653 deaths.