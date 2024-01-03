Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

New reason to skip alcohol, changing weight loss goals, and what smoking does to the brain

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
new years resolutions and ozempic

As weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy peak in popularity moving into the New Year, semaglutide experts believe these meds could make it more likely that people will stick with their resolutions. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

STICKING WITH IT – Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs may strengthen New Year's resolutions, experts say. Continue reading…

VIRAL SPREAD – A new COVID variant is currently the fastest-spreading in the U.S., experts say. Here's what you should know. Continue reading…

UP IN SMOKE – Smoking increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's, a new study found. Experts explain the "terrible things" cigarettes do to the brain. Continue reading…

Smoking and brain

Smoking is notorious for causing damage to the lungs, but recent research confirmed that it is also harmful to the brain. (iStock)

ANTISEMITISM ANXIETY – Jewish students at NYC's Touro University now have use of a walk-in mental health clinic. Continue reading…

‘SMART PILL’ – A vibrating capsule could aid in weight loss for people who can't tolerate medication. Dr. Marc Siegel shares the details. Continue reading…

‘NO SAFE AMOUNT’ – Here's why some experts are recommending cutting back on alcohol to reduce cancer risk. Continue reading…

Dry January

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer analyzed multiple studies to determine the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer occurrence. (iStock)

TROPICAL TREATMENT – A new cream made from pineapples could revolutionize burn care, researchers say. Continue reading…

DR. GOOGLE – These were the top health-related searches for 2023, according to Google. Continue reading…

ABCs OF BETTER ZZZs – Enjoy a restful New Year with these 9 sleep tips and tidbits from 2023. Continue reading…

Sleep triple split

Whether it's about the right lighting or deep breathing, these noteworthy findings can help your slumber. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.