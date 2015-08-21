New Mexico confirms case of plague

State health officials say they have confirmed the first human case of plague in Bernalillo County.

The New Mexico Department of Health said Thursday that tests show a 65-year-old man from there does have the plague.

Officials are not releasing his name.

This marks the second case in the state this year.

A 52-year-old woman in Santa Fe County died from the disease last month

Plague is a bacterial disease from rodents that is typically transmitted to people through bites from inflected fleas or direct contact with infected animals.

Symptoms include sudden fever, chills, headache and weakness.

There were two human plague cases in New Mexico last year.

Reduce the risk of Plague:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 for use on skin, and permethrin for use on clothing. Always follow label directions when using insect repellents.

Keep your pets from roaming and hunting

Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea and tick control product on your pets as not all products are safe for cats, dogs, or your children.

Clean up areas near the house where rodents could live, such as woodpiles, brush piles, junk and abandoned vehicles.

Don’t allow children or others to handle sick or dead wildlife.

Sick pets should be examined promptly by a veterinarian.

See your doctor about any unexplained illness involving a sudden and severe fever.

Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.

Bernalillo County citizens living east of Tramway Blvd. should report sick or dead rodents and rabbits to 311. Rodents or rabbits with obvious signs of injury (gunshot wounds, bite wounds, etc.) do not need to be reported.