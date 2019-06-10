New Jersey Dunkin' employee tests positive for Hepatitis A, customers warned

Customers in New Jersey who ran on Dunkin’ between May 18 and June 1 are being warned about Hepatitis A after an employee in Turnersville tested positive for the disease.

The Gloucester County Health Department said the individual worked at the 460 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd. location while potentially infectious and that store management has been cooperating with sanitary procedures.

KROGER RECALLS STEAKS, BEEF OVER POSSIBLE E. COLI CONTAMINATION

“While the risk to people who ate or drank beverages at the Turnersville Dunkin’ Donuts between May 18 through June 1 is low, out of an abundance of caution the Gloucester County Health Department is recommending that they receive ‘post-exposure prophylaxis’ (PEP),” the health department posted Friday. “PEP consists of hepatitis A vaccine and/or immune globulin and can further reduce the risk of acquiring hepatitis A.”

Health officials said the vaccine should be received at a pharmacy or physician’s office as soon as possible, but no later than June 15. The news release said that all employees affected were able to return to work after receiving PEP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that is transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. It does not result in chronic infection, but may produce symptoms including fatigue, low appetites, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. The illness usually resolves within two months of infection, although children younger than 6 typically exhibit no symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).