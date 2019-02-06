New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts worker tests positive for hepatitis A, customers urged to get vaccinated

Customers who visited a Dunkin’ Donuts location on the Jersey Shore last week are being urged to get the hepatitis A vaccination after an employee tested positive for the highly contagious virus near the end of last month.

Customers who visited the store located on the 900 block of West Avenue in Ocean City between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31 are encouraged to visit a doctor or health clinic before Feb. 14. Those who have already received a vaccination are protected from infection.

Hepatitis A affects the liver and is typically spread when a person eats or drinks something contaminated by “small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those who contract the infection may take several weeks to recover, although in rare cases it can cause liver failure or even death.

Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, dark urine, vomiting, joint pain and jaundice.

The store’s employees all received the vaccination, and the store was sanitized before re-opening, according to NJ.com.