Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

Disease experts have been warning about COVID-19 variants

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Florida COVID cases fall despite surge in UK variantVideo

Florida COVID cases fall despite surge in UK variant

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explains.

The French health ministry said in a statement Monday that health officials in the country identified a new coronavirus variant that is not believed to be more deadly than earlier mutations.

Reuters reported that the variant was found inside a hospital in Lannion.

Disease experts have been warning about COVID-19 variants and the threats that they pose when it comes to controlling the virus.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she is concerned about the virus’ variants and said the recent ground the country made in combating the disease could be lost.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.