Health Newsletter
Published

New blood cancer treatment, neurosurgeon's longevity tips and good news for cystic fibrosis patients

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Young girl with cystic fibrosis

Advancements in cystic fibrosis treatment and therapies are associated with a substantial increase in life expectancy, a new study found. (iStock)

DOUBLE THE LONGEVITY – Cystic fibrosis patients are living much longer than they were just 15 years ago. Here's why. Continue reading…

CRACKING THE CANCER CODE – New AI tech aims to detect the origin of cancers to enable better treatments. Continue reading…

AVOIDING ‘SILENT KILLERS’ – Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon, says these five healthy habits could add years to your life. Continue reading…

Dr. Brett Osborn

'You are never too young or too old for good health,' says Dr. Brett Osborn of Florida. (Dr. Brett Osborn)

DON'T LET THE BEDBUGS BITE – The critters could spread dangerous bacteria, a new study finds. Continue reading…

CONCERNING TREND – Why are people putting castor oil on their eyes – and what harm could it do? Continue reading…

ATTACKING CANCER – A novel treatment offers new hope for blood cancer patients. Get the details. Continue reading…

Blood sample

With CAR T-cell therapy, the patient’s T-cells are taken from the blood, engineered to attack cancer cells and then infused back into the patient’s body through an IV. (iStock)

‘HUGE EYE-OPENER' – Male health care leaders at a Texas hospital took a stab at ‘breastfeeding’ – here's what they learned. Continue reading…

SUPPORTING WOMEN'S HEALTH – An expert shares why it's important to switch out your bra when it's worn out. Continue reading…

SNIFFING OUT DEMENTIA – Carriers of the "Alzheimer's gene" are more likely to show a reduced sense of smell, researchers found. Continue reading…

Woman smelling orange

Those who carry the APOE4 gene have a higher risk of both developing Alzheimer’s and of losing the ability to detect odors, the findings stated. (iStock)

