New app provides drug information on-the-go

Being able to look up drug information has never been easier— and now it’s all at your fingertips.

The Drugs.com app allows you to identify pills, check drug interactions and store your own personal medication records. There’s a complete A-to-Z database of drug information, and there’s even a spot to ask questions if you want to know more about your medication.

The free app is helpful for consumers, as well as for health care professionals who want information quickly.

However, it’s important to use this and other apps for reference, as you should always check with your doctor before making any changes to your medication routine.