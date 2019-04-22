Nebraska man’s rapid heartbeat stabilizes after ambulance hits pothole: report

Who said potholes are bad?

Paramedics near Omaha last Monday were racing to a hospital to save a 59-year-old man whose heart was racing at work, Omaha's WOWT reported.

The man’s heart reached 200 beats per minute during the seven-mile 20-minute ride in an ambulance, the report said.

The ambulance hit a pothole and the man’s heartbeat converted to a normal rhythm, medics later told the hospital. The phenomenon is rare, but does happen, said one doctor.

"One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles, 'Clear' and a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," said Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Andrew Goldsweig.