'I'm a mother and I'm often mistaken for my daughter's sister' — see the amazing pics

A mother and daughter are sharing how and why people think they're sisters.

California native Kelly Cantu, 40, and her daughter Madison, 20, claim they're often mistaken for being sisters.

Kelly Cantu said she was just 20 years old when she had her daughter — and was excited to have her very own "mini me," as Jam Press reported.

That wasn't just wishful thinking, the outlet noted.

As the daughter grew, the similarities between the two started to show.

Eventually, when young Madison turned 13 and mom Kelly was only 33, people started asking if the two of them were sisters.

"She was in high school when it started," Kelly Cantu, a content creator, told What's the Jam.

"It would happen when I was picking her up. I was constantly being mistaken for her sister or another student," she said.

"We both found it very funny."

Madison Cantu said, "My friends and other classmates — when they first met my mom — would always ask if she was my sister. And their parents would always do the same!"

The duo said it has not stopped since then. They've said it happens not just in public, but online as well.

Said Kelly Cantu, "Any time we are out and I refer to her as ‘Baby Girl’ and someone finds out I’m her mom, people always say, ‘I thought you were sisters.’"

The mother said it does become embarrassing at times.

"When Madison was younger, I would laugh," she said. "But I do get embarrassed at times. Especially when people start asking how old I was when I had her."

The younger Cantu said she's more than happy to hear it from time to time, however.

She said, "I think it’s funny, and I hope that her good genetics will rub off on me. When people find out she’s my parent and not my sister, they’re always shocked."

And they "usually make a comment about how she appears so young."

She added, "I feel honored because she’s such a beautiful woman. Everyone says it and I know it, too. I hope I look just as good when I’m 40!"

The mother-daughter duo often go out in matching colors, they said.

Kelly Cantu, who is now living in England, said, "I love matching … I’ve been trying to match or at least wear color-corresponding colors. I actually just ordered us matching Christmas jumpers and Christmas pajamas," she added.

She also said, "Once I dyed my hair dark to look more like Madison, too."

The pair said they take the similarities in stride.

Said Kelly Cantu, "I love any time we hear we look alike. My daughter is the most beautiful person in the world to me, so for someone to think we look like means a lot to me."

Even their family and friends think the two are "practically identical," Jam Press noted.

Kelly Cantu said, "My mother always tells me how she can’t get over how similar we look and act. I think moreso now … I would say my daughter and I are best friends and go everywhere together and act pretty similar."

People have said they find it "strange" that they’re so close, said the mother.

But both women said they don't care about that — as they feel they are "each other’s best friends."