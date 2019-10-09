Mom could 'see skin blistering and peeling' after hot water bottle exploded on legs

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

A mother in the U.K. said she watched paramedics pop “100 blisters on my stomach and legs” after a hot water bottle exploded in between her legs, leaving her with severe burns.

Sophie Mason told SWNS she was using the hot water bottle to warm up after shooting a Halloween video in the rain last week. But then, Mason said, the bottle split open and scalding water burned her body.

“They were popping them [the blisters] open and covering me up to protect me,” Sophie Mason, whose husband had to rip her clothes off of her to stop the burning, told SWNS. “They told me I needed two skin grafts on my stomach and leg.”

Mason, 29, claims the hot water bottle wasn’t over-filled and called it “an unfortunate accident, and it was my own ignorance.”

She said it was filled with water from the tea kettle, which she now advises people against doing.

“I am trying to warn people not to fill them straight from the kettle so they don’t make the same mistake,” Mason told SWNS. “It’s just not worth it.”

The accident happened at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 30, she told SWNS. Her husband called for paramedics who arrived around 30 minutes later, but Mason said the pain made the wait unbearable.

“It feels like a long time when you are on fire,” she said. “I was complaining about the pain in my hand as opposed to my stomach and leg, even though you could see the skin blistering and peeling. The reason for this was the burn on my hand was superficial so the nerves were exposed.”

Mason claims her burns were so severe that she went into shock and her veins collapsed. She said that paramedics wrapped her burns in cooling bandages while trying to get morphine into her system.

Mason said she was surprised by how severe her injuries were, but that the "painful" ordeal is not over yet.

“The operation needed doing,” she told SWNS of her Oct. 4 skin grafts. “It has been more painful than I expected. It has not helped my mobility at all.”