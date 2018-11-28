Mom donates lifesaving kidney to son after snowboarding fall leads to shock diagnosis

After 10 months of medical ups and downs, a 21-year-old man is on his way to recovery thanks to a life-saving organ donation from his mom. Harley Brackney was snowboarding on Jan. 2 when an EMT noticed him sliding down the mountain on his back.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf, a CT scan revealed that Brackney had suffered a seizure, and the fall caused a brain bleed. Doctors then unexpectedly discovered that he was in stage 5 renal failure. The following months saw him go through dialysis and begin the search for a kidney.

About three months ago, the family was informed by Brackney’s team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center that his mom, Joy, was a donor match. On Oct. 30, the pair underwent a successful transplant surgery just ahead of his 21st birthday.

“I feel really good about it,” Joy told Fox 11. “Kind of feel blessed that I was able to a part of him again. Now he’ll always have me with him.”

Brackney, who has been recovering at home, said his new kidney was “one of the best gifts” he’s ever gotten.