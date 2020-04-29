Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Mental health hotlines available during the coronavirus pandemic

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the United States' citizens and its economy.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. accounts for more than a third of 3.16 million cases worldwide, as well as 60,384 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University

Lobsang Tseten meditates and practices breathing exercises alone to maintain social distancing at a playground, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New York. 

Lobsang Tseten meditates and practices breathing exercises alone to maintain social distancing at a playground, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New York.  (AP)

But these numbers do not reflect the mental and emotional damage being done behind closed doors as millions of Americans struggle with losing loved ones and dealing with the economic impact of strict stay-at-home orders.

For those struggling, here is a list of resources for help:

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

CDC disaster distress hotline: 1-800-985-5990
or text "TALKWITHUS" to 66746

SUICIDEPREVENTIONLIFELINE.ORG
or call 1800-273-TALK

CRISISTEXTLINE.ORG,
or text "HOME" to 741741

SEIZETHEAWKWARD.ORG

RESOURCES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS:

Find a list of resources HHS.GOVWWW.SAMHSA.ORG
Call 1-800-985-5990 or text "TALKWITHUS" to 66746

HEADSPACE.COM/COVID-19

SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES:

FINDTREATMENT.GOV
or call 1-800-662-HELP

DRUGFREE.ORG
or text a question to 5575

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.