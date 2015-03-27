Medical Miracle? Woman Wakes After Heart Stops, Tubes Pulled

Doctors are calling it a medical miracle.

A West Virginia woman, who suffered two heart attacks and had no brain waves for more than 17 hours, suddenly woke up, reports NewsNet5.com

Val Thomas' doctors say they honestly can't explain how she is alive today.

"Her skin had already started to harden and her fingers curled," Thomas' son, Jim, told NewsNet5.com. "Death had set in."

Her family said goodbye and doctors removed all tubes.

However, Thomas was kept on a ventilator a little while longer as an organ donor issue was discussed.

Ten minutes later the woman woke up and started talking.