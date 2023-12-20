Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Matthew Perry's cause of death, the year's biggest drug approvals, and holiday stress busters

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Matthew Perry in a black sweater soft smiles in front of red curtain

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday. He was 54. Learn more about the drug that was linked to his death in the article linked below. (David M. Benett)

DEADLY DRUG – Here's what to know about ketamine, the drug linked to actor Matthew Perry's death. Continue reading…

EXTRA ZZZZs – Sleeping in on the weekends could improve heart health, a new study found. Learn more about the benefits. Continue reading…

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – A therapist shares tips for combating tensions during family gatherings this season. Continue reading…

family greet at the door during holidays

For some people, being around family members that they only see once a year or with whom they don't have the strongest relationship can be anxiety-inducing. (iStock)

NOT-SO-SMART SNACKING – You may be surprised by how many calories U.S. adults consume in snacking each day. Continue reading…

MOVING THE NEEDLE – Tech experts share the 6 most groundbreaking AI health innovations of 2023. Continue reading… 

ART AND SOUL: A Canadian artist is helping seniors capture their memories in priceless works of art. Continue reading…

Erin Finley split

Award-winning artist Erin Finley (right) urges nursing home residents to express creativity while boosting brain power. (Erin Finley)

HEADACHE CULPRIT – Here's the likely cause of the dreaded red wine headache, according to a new study. Continue reading…

SEASONAL SADNESS – Try these 9 therapist-recommended strategies for handling grief during the holidays. Continue reading…

PHARMACISTS' PICKS – These were the 9 most notable drug and vaccine approvals of 2023, according to GoodRx Health. Continue reading…

FDA approval

Each year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves hundreds of new drugs and therapeutic products for use by the American public. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.