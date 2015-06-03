Expand / Collapse search
Cosmetic Surgery
Published
Last Update October 24, 2015

Maryland woman dies during alleged illegal butt enhancement procedure

Enhancement procedure was performed in basement of New York home

Police say a 34-year-old Maryland woman died during an illegal procedure to enlarge her buttocks which was performed in the basement of a New York home.

Kelly Mayhew reportedly traveled to Queens, New York, for the procedure and began having trouble breathing after receiving injections in her buttocks, MyFoxDC.com reported. Her mother reportedly began giving her CPR while the person who administered the injections fled the home.

The suspect allegedly took off in a gray car, MyFoxDC.com reported. Mayhew was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. A medical examiner is investigating her death.

