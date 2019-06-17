Man's arm reattached after horrifying train accident, report says

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Graphic operating room photos purportedly show the harrowing medical journey one man in Mumbai took last month after his arm was severed by a train, only to be successfully reattached by surgeons just hours later. Ahmedabad Gujarat, 28, allegedly slipped and fell in the gap between the train and passenger platform while waiting to board.

Moments later, the train ran over his arm, severing it from just above the elbow, SWNS reported. The man’s quick-thinking friends allegedly put the limb in a plastic bag and rushed him to the hospital where he underwent a seven-hour surgery to reattach it.

“The decision between salvaging or amputating a limb must be made rapidly,” Dr. Nitin Ghag, the man’s surgeon, told SWNS.

Ghag said that typically any injury involving the severing of a limb is the result of severe or life-threatening trauma, and that the patient’s injuries must first be addressed before attempting to reattach it.

Gujarat has also undergone several skin grafts to help his arm heal, SWNS reported.