Surgery
Man's arm reattached after horrifying train accident, report says

Alexandria Hein
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Graphic operating room photos purportedly show the harrowing medical journey one man in Mumbai took last month after his arm was severed by a train, only to be successfully reattached by surgeons just hours later. Ahmedabad Gujarat, 28, allegedly slipped and fell in the gap between the train and passenger platform while waiting to board.

KANSAS TEEN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES 10-INCH KNIFE IN FACE: 'IT WAS REALLY SHOCKING'

Moments later, the train ran over his arm, severing it from just above the elbow, SWNS reported. The man’s quick-thinking friends allegedly put the limb in a plastic bag and rushed him to the hospital where he underwent a seven-hour surgery to reattach it.

The dad-of-three allegedly fell off the platform while waiting for a train late at night.

“The decision between salvaging or amputating a limb must be made rapidly,” Dr. Nitin Ghag, the man’s surgeon, told SWNS.

Surgeons worked for seven hours to reattach his arm.

Ghag said that typically any injury involving the severing of a limb is the result of severe or life-threatening trauma, and that the patient’s injuries must first be addressed before attempting to reattach it.

He then underwent several skin grafts to aid his healing.

Gujarat has also undergone several skin grafts to help his arm heal, SWNS reported.