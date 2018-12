If your heart stops for an hour-and-a half, are you dead? There's a walking, talking French man who might disagree with you.

The 45-year-old man suffered a massive heart attackand rescuers used cardiac massage to try and revive him without success before transferring him to a nearby hospital.

He was revived just as doctors were preparing to remove his organs for transplants, now fueling ethical debates in France about when a person is dead.