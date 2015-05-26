Man reportedly suffers hallucinations after being stung by scorpion on plane

Forget about snakes on a plane — a scorpion gave a passenger a real dose of crippling venom during a frightful flight in South America.

A Canadian man en route from Bogotá, Colombia, to Mexico City on Friday suffered hallucinations and agonizing pain and thought he’d die after being stung by the venomous arachnid.

Adam Young of St. John’s, Newfoundland, recounted his ordeal on Facebook, CBC News reported.

“We had a full row of chairs each, perfect for napping,” Young wrote on Facebook, referring to his friend Brendan Dawson. “I was just about asleep when I felt an insect crawl in under my shirt.”

Young tried to flick it off, but it had already stung him three times, he said.

“I jumped up out of my chair in a huge commotion and it fell out of my shirt on to the chair,” he said.

Dawson thought his pal was just kidding, but then saw the critter skitter across the floor and under a seat. They called the flight attendants and then killed the terrifying stowaway.

