Man donates kidney to mom who would die without transplant: ‘It was a no-brainer for me’

A Scottish man said it was a “no-brainer” to give his mother a kidney when she was told she would die without a transplant.

Speaking to South West News Agency (SWNS), 37-year-old William Russell said his mom, Linda, has battled kidney disease for the past 30 years.

“She was rushed to a hospital the night before my fifth birthday — my [mom] being in and out of the hospital was normal to me growing up. But over the years, her condition has steadily got worse,” he said.

In 2018, doctors reportedly informed Linda she would likely die without a kidney transplant. That’s when Russell and his siblings stepped up to the plate, getting tested to see if one of them could donate the organ. The 37-year-old said he was ultimately the best match.

In December, the pair went under the knife. The surgery was a success and Linda said she is “so grateful to be here because of [Russell].”

"All I wanted was to help my [mom] stay alive, and I'm so pleased the surgery was a success and to see her doing so well after years of struggling with sickness,” he said. "It was a no-brainer for me to come forward and donate.”

As of July 2019, more than 113,000 Americans were on the national transplant waiting list, according to OrganDonor.gov. An average of 20 people die each day while waiting for a donor match, and while 95 percent of U.S. adults support organ donation, only 58 percent are registered donors.

