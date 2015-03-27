Man, 94, Claims to Be World's Oldest Father

It's never too late to start a family.

A 94-year-old Indian man -- who relies on a high-fat diet -- claims he's the world's oldest new dad after his wife gave birth last month to their first child.

"This child is God's gift to me," Ramjit Raghav said of the baby, Karamjit.

He said the secret of his miraculous virility was being in shape as a wrestler in his youth and adhering to a remarkable nuts-and-dairy diet.

Raghav said he drinks about 3½ quarts of milk a day, and eats a pound of almonds and a pound of clarified butter, which is known as ghee in India.

Doctors confirmed that his wife, Shankuntala Devi, had a normal delivery -- at age 59. They said the baby boy is healthy.



Pension records confirm that Raghav is 94.

The title of world's oldest dad was last set three years ago by another Indian, Nanu Ram Jogi, who sired his 22nd child at 90.

