'Loner' telltale signs, plus Alzheimer's announcements and Olympics safety concerns

RED FLAGS – Amid the FBI's assertion that Trump's would-be assassin was a "loner," mental health experts share warning signs and tips for how to help. Continue reading…

LINE OF SIGHT – "Pickleball saved my sight," claims a Florida woman, 79. She shares with Fox News Digital how her love for the sport led to an important diagnosis. Continue reading…

HIGH ACCURACY – A new Alzheimer’s blood test showed 90% accuracy in detecting the dementia at routine health care appointments. Doctors weigh in on the "surprising" results. Continue reading…

AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE – The first generic GLP-1 medication is now available – here's what that means for patients with diabetes. Continue reading…

KNOW YOUR RISK – Excess body fat in two particular areas could put you at a higher risk for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, a new study found. Continue reading…

TESTING THE WATERS – Concerns about heavy rains negatively impacting the water quality of the Seine River led to cancellations of some Olympic events. Experts share the specific risks swimmers could face. Continue reading…

FIRE HAZARD – Exposure to wildfire smoke could increase the risk of dementia, researchers have discovered. Cognitive experts break down the link between fires and brain health. Continue reading…

EXTREME EXPOSURE – Some teens are chasing higher UV indexes to maximize their tans. Here's why that could be dangerous, according to dermatologists. Continue reading…

FIT TO SERVE? – Some medical experts question whether staying in office could put Joe Biden's health at further risk. Continue reading…

