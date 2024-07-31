Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

'Loner' telltale signs, plus Alzheimer's announcements and Olympics safety concerns

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Teen loner split

Thomas Matthew Crooks (center) was described by classmates as an "outcast" who was always alone and was "bullied every day." (Bethel Park School District; iStock)

RED FLAGS – Amid the FBI's assertion that Trump's would-be assassin was a "loner," mental health experts share warning signs and tips for how to help. Continue reading…

LINE OF SIGHT – "Pickleball saved my sight," claims a Florida woman, 79. She shares with Fox News Digital how her love for the sport led to an important diagnosis. Continue reading…

HIGH ACCURACY – A new Alzheimer’s blood test showed 90% accuracy in detecting the dementia at routine health care appointments. Doctors weigh in on the "surprising" results. Continue reading…

Senior couple walking

Approximately one in five women and one in 10 men develop dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. (iStock)

AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE – The first generic GLP-1 medication is now available – here's what that means for patients with diabetes. Continue reading…

KNOW YOUR RISK – Excess body fat in two particular areas could put you at a higher risk for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, a new study found. Continue reading…

TESTING THE WATERS – Concerns about heavy rains negatively impacting the water quality of the Seine River led to cancellations of some Olympic events. Experts share the specific risks swimmers could face. Continue reading…

Seine River Olympics 2024

Triathlon athletes compete and swim in the Seine River during a test event for the women's triathlon for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Click below to get experts' take on concerns about the river's water quality. (Getty Images)

FIRE HAZARD – Exposure to wildfire smoke could increase the risk of dementia, researchers have discovered. Cognitive experts break down the link between fires and brain health. Continue reading…

EXTREME EXPOSURE – Some teens are chasing higher UV indexes to maximize their tans. Here's why that could be dangerous, according to dermatologists. Continue reading…

FIT TO SERVE? Some medical experts question whether staying in office could put Joe Biden's health at further risk. Continue reading…

Biden split

Experts agreed that the high-pressure nature of the presidency could pose "significant health risks" for President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.