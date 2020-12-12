Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: FDA approves Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for distribution

The vaccine has been recommended to be distributed first to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited treatment.

    • The FDA formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate
    • The approval paves the way for widespread distribution of the vaccine.

The vaccine has been recommended to be distributed first to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. 

The FDA's move came just one day after an advisory panel to the agency voted to endorse the Pfizer-BioNTech product. 

