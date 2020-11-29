Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Moderna to submit coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization

Follow below for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Fox News
Moderna became the latest company to announce that it will apply for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. 

In a statement regarding plans to file for EUA, the company said it expects to have up to 20 million doses available by the end of 2020, and up to 1 billion doses available globally in 2021. The shot, which is a two-dose jab, would be ready to ship within weeks of approval, according to the company. 

Pfizer has already filed for EUA and the FDA plans to decide by early December. AstraZeneca has also indicated that it is preparing to file for its own EUA. 

Fast Facts

    • Moderna to submit coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization
    • Company plans to have up to 20 million doses ready by end of 2020
    • US has surpassed 13.3 million cases of the virus

The U.S. has reached over 13.3 million confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University

