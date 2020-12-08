Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Live Updates: Texas surpasses 15,000 new daily coronavirus cases

Follow below for the latest coronavirus news

Fox News
close
Dr. Marc Siegel: Coronavirus vaccines look safe and 'unbelievably effective'Video

Dr. Marc Siegel: Coronavirus vaccines look safe and 'unbelievably effective'

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel talks about the issues surrounding getting the coronavirus vaccine out to Americans and his confidence in their efficacy.

Texas reported more than 15,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to reports. 

At least 9,028 people were hospitalized across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Last week was the first time the state surpassed more than 9,000 new hospitalizations since a deadly outbreak over the summer. 

It came on the same day that Arizona reported more than 12,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day.

FAST FACTS

    • Texas has had more than 23,000 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the second-highest in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.
    • The U.S. leads the world with the most cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus.

The numbers come as the coronavirus is surging across the country, with the U.S. on Tuesday reaching 15 million cases of COVID-19.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here