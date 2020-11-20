LIVE UPDATES: Pfizer to file FDA coronavirus vaccine emergency approval Friday
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to file for FDA emergency approval for its coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
The two companies confirmed their intention to file on Friday in a statement released Friday morning.
Pfizer and BioNTech are currently in Phase 3 trials on the vaccine as is fellow pharmaceutical giant, Moderna.
