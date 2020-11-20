Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

LIVE UPDATES: Pfizer to file FDA coronavirus vaccine emergency approval Friday

Pfizer, BioNTech to file for emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccine Friday

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
How safe will Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be?Video

How safe will Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be?

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel answers vaccine questions from 'Fox &amp; Friends First' viewers.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to file for FDA emergency approval for its coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

The two companies confirmed their intention to file on Friday in a statement released Friday morning.

Pfizer and BioNTech are currently in Phase 3 trials on the vaccine as is fellow pharmaceutical giant, Moderna.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus. Mobile users click here

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.